Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 104,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,043 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 472,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,923,557. The firm has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

