Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,909. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

