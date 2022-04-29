Westpac Banking Corp Sells 26,210 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.34. 18,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

