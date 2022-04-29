Westpac Banking Corp Sells 32,541 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,541 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 561.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,446 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

