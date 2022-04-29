Westpac Banking Corp Sells 35,998 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 41.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.41. 161,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

