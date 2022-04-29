Westpac Banking Corp Sells 75,323 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,323 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $87,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.49. 173,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,163. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

