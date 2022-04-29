Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,900 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

BNS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.13. 38,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,169. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.