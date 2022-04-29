Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WST traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $321.39. 4,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,287. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.81 and a 200-day moving average of $406.76. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.36 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

