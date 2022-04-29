Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

