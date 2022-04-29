Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock remained flat at $$16.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

