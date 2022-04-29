Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Trading 18% Higher

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.72. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.