WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-$12.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.155-$2.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.WEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.24. 632,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $210.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16,773.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.31.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

