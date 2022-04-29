WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.65 million.WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.31.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.89. 399,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,589.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.