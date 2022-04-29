Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 34.70

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,910 ($37.09) on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -20.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,806.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.11.
In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total value of £75,293 ($95,963.55).
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
