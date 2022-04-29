Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 200,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,717. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

