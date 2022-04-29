Widercoin (WDR) Trading 73.8% Lower Over Last Week

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $810.00 and $69.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 73.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.75 or 0.07302612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

