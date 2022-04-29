WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 21,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

