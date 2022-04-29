William Blair Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $30.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $30.39. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,524.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,614.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

