Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $115.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

Several research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

