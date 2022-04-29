WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

