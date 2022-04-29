WOO Network Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $397.34 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00100363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,455,138 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

