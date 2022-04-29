Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 139.9% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $64,107.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 139.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.35 or 0.07314033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00260727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00770927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00581377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00076587 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00339984 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

