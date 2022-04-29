Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,385. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

