Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

