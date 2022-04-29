Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to revenues miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

