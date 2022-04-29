Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.72

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 12494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,627 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $12,465,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

