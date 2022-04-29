Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Xperi by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 26.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

