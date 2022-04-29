Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 631,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The firm has a market cap of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.