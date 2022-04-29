YENTEN (YTN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. YENTEN has a market cap of $70,505.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,078.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.07 or 0.07344296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00257823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00771024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00587447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00347884 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.