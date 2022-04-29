YF Link (YFL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million

YF Link (YFL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.00 or 0.00155371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $3.09 million and $269.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00101080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.