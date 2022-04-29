Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,371,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.76.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. 2,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,973. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.