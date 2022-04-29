YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $174,700.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.49 or 0.07288662 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00058731 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.