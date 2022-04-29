Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $64.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

CZWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

