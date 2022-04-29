Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.27. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 17,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,858. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.