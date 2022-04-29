Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.