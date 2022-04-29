Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to report $7.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.26 billion and the highest is $8.35 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $38.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $40.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. 107,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 423,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.