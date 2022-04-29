Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 734,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.17. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

