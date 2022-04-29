Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $4.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $101.35. 416,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $247.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

