Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.06. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

