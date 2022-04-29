Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) to Announce -$1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverVest Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $23,063,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLO stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,012. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

