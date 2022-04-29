Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 358,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

