Zacks: Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to post $318.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.15 million. ExlService reported sales of $275.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ExlService stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 410,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. ExlService has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 141.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

