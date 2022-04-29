Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $12.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $175.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.50 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 7,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.