Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.58 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.95 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.26 billion to $44.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,068,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.