Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 103,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 8,214 shares valued at $103,198. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

