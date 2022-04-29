Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

FCF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 478,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

