Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

