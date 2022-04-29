Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) to post $156.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.43 million and the lowest is $155.97 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 84.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

