Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 101,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,970. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vaxart by 539.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.