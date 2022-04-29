Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $78.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.75 million and the lowest is $77.44 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $326.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $329.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.96 million, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $360.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 677,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,694. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

